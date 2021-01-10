Delaware polymath Connor Angels drops his new single 'cyberluv<3'.

The producer and songwriter is immersed in digital innovation, whether that's his studio prowess or the means of release.

Having worked on Netflix productions - Ginny & Georgia - and experimented with streaming, he's ideally placed to navigate these strange technological waters.

New single 'cyberluv<3' is out now, a delicious piece of electro-pop that unpicks the strange world of social media.

Finessed production and crystalline melodies, the neon-soaked track punches hard and leaves a real impact.

Connor explains...

“‘cyberluv<3’ is about how everything on social media is very synthetic. Things are not what they always appear. Very rarely do you see someone portray sadness, and never do you see individuals look their worst. It’s all a highlight showcase of a person's life, and that's okay, but we should remember that imperfection is necessary. The song also suggests that I prefer real intimate love than cyber love. It’s easy to receive internet love when all you do is look your best and share your best moments. Sometimes I just wonder – if the world was blind, how many people would you impress?”

