Connie Constance Shares New Blaster 'Electric Girl'

Connie Constance returns with her new single 'Electric Girl' - tune in now.

The songwriter recently inaugurated her own label - Jump The Fence - and kicked off a fresh chapter in her life.

New single 'Electric Girl' was sculpted during the long, dark winter months, and it arrives just as Spring is beginning to rear its head.

It's a blast of energy, soulful in its approach but still definitively pop, in spite of its raw, ragged bite.

Produced by Mr Karma Kid and Mr Mauv, it's actually a homage to feminine spirit.

Connie explains...

"'Electric Girl' was born and she got me through seasonal depression because she’s impenetrable, unstoppable and a powerhouse of energy!"

"She is our superhuman Mum, she’s endurance and power! Not an image of some societal perfection. There are no beauty standards that apply to this fierce force as she is a queen in her tracksuits and a star in her bedroom. She’s the drug with no come down. Serotonin but make it sexy. 'Electric Girl' is here to wake you the fuck up and get your dreams manifesting into realities."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Massek

