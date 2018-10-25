Connie Constance Share Striking New Track 'Fast Cars'

Connie Constance has shared stellar new track 'Fast Cars' - tune in now.

The vocalist is gearing up for a new London headline show, a sign of her continuing rise, and the audience reacting to her music.

On the cusp of a breakthrough, new single 'Fast Cars' finds Connie ruminating on burgeoning fame, her passion for creativity, and the meaning of it all.

Multi-dimensional soul music that comes from the heart, the single is equipped with some Charlie Di Placido directed visuals.

“I wanted us to be the materialism that the song is talking about,” Connie explains. “I want my friends and I to dress up Marie Antoinette style and be self obsessed and enjoy every moment of it - I want us to create a universe where people of our backgrounds and skin colours would have lived in castles like Knebworth instead of being cut out of British history.”

Tune in now.

Catch Connie Constance at London's Courtyard Theatre on November 29th.

