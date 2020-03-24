Connie Constance Returns With New Single 'Monty Python'

Connie Constance has released her new single 'Monty Python'.

The songwriter has launched her own label, with Jump The Fence embodying the independence running through her work.

Discussing the venture, she says it's “all about taking the risk, pushing yourself; having no fear and just going for it.”

Debut album 'English Rose' landed last year, with new single 'Monty Python' representing her lo-fi return.

Deliberately raw, it's the sound of an artist unvarnished, allowing fans a full glimpse of her creativity.

