Connie Constance Covers The Jam's 'English Rose'

Connie Constance is set to release new album 'English Rose' on March 22nd.

The soulful vocalist is a performer of real depth, a fastidious artist who makes sure each new step is the right one.

Debut LP 'English Rose' has been a long time in the making, and it features a stellar cast including Mura Masa, Kwesi Darko, Dave Okumu and Alfa Mist.

The title track is online now, a cover of The Jam's stately album track, a classic moment in Paul Weller's catalogue.

Turned into something quite distinct, Connie transforms the song into a message of inclusivity. She comments:

“My stepdad used to play ‘English Rose’ all the time when I was young. Even back then, I realised how beautiful that song is. It reminds me of everything I love that is British. The main thing behind the album for me is trying to reshape the identity of the English rose. It’s like… what do British people look like now? Because we certainly don’t all look the same. And that’s part of my message: inclusivity. Asking what young UK people look like now – what are our English roses today? For me, it felt important to show how diverse this country is.”

Tune in now.

Catch Connie Constance at the following shows:

May

1 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

2 Manchester Gullivers

5 Bristol The Louisiana

6 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

8 London 100 Club

9 Brighton The Great Escape

