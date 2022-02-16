Congee's 'Be Alright' Offers Multi-Dimensional Pop

Listening to a new song by Congee is like slipping into an alternate universe.

North London creator Sam Tsang wants his art to operate on multiple levels, injecting colour and vitality into everything he does.

Congee is his artist project, and debut single 'Be Alright' is a stellar piece of alt-pop that plays entirely by its own rules.

Melodically it's an adorable listen, packed with daring about-turns and neat ear-worm elements, but lyrically Congee dares to be personal.

'Be Alright' looks at the bond between parent and child, and examines the pan-generational immigrant experience.

He comments: “This song touches on the relationship between me and mum. She was born in China and moved here when she was a teenager not knowing a word of English. I was born in the UK and my Chinese is pretty much non-existent. Even though there is a language barrier between me and my mum, sometimes all I need is for her to tell me that everything is going to be okay.”

The neat animated video was directed by Congee himself, and you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: @filmawi

