Congee Shares Latest Single 'Honest'

North London alt-pop artist and creative all-rounder Congee shares his latest single ‘Honest’, alongside a wholesome music video starring his Dad.

Debut single ‘Be Alright’, released in February to fresh acclaim, has seen the artist successfully launch his characteristic experimental alt-pop style and off-kilter sonic aesthetic.

Now taking further flight from this starting springboard, Congee reveals ‘Honest’ and confirms his debut EP ‘Kwong’ which is set for release on May 13th.

The new track soars with poignancy and emotive intrigue, its butter-soft production value setting the tone for his distinct artistic identity. Featuring pitch-shifted and textured vocals, offbeat synth wobbles and heavyweight beats, the song truly lives up to its title through a meaningful intent.

“I wrote ‘Honest’ for my nana. I wrote the chorus years ago after my granddad’s passing. I’ve always found it a comforting thought that he’s up there somewhere watching over us.”

The accompanying video is deceptively simple and equally inspired by family, starring his own father as leading orator. Shot during lockdown, Congee implements a creative DIY approach dressing his father in handmade garms and guiding him through each shot, resulting in a further genuine charm.

“I told my dad I needed him for a music video I was making. Surprisingly he was very keen. I think it’s because his dad (my grandad) would always film the family with his camera. I’ve always found routines very interesting. I thought I’d show what my dad’s routine looked like.”

Keep a keen eye out for Congee’s upcoming EP ‘Kwong’ (available to pre-save HERE ) which will feature both ‘Honest’ and ‘Be Alright’.

Words: Kieran MacDonald-Brown

Photo Credit: Filmawi

