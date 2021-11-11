Confidence Man Return With Glorious New Single 'Holiday'

Australian left-field pop berserkers Confidence Man will release new album 'TILT' on April 1st.

The band's outrageous debut album caused a stir globally, propelled by their fantastic live shows.

Confidence Man will return in 2022, sharing details of a hectic tour schedule and a brand new album.

Incoming LP 'TILT' is out on April 1st, and it's led by the technicolour explosion of brand new single 'Holiday'.

Written and recorded in a six hour session, it melds together the electronic force of Underworld with the global pot pourri of M.I.A. into a steaming alt-pop stew.

“We’ve been trying for the most epic, hands up, euphoric anthem for a while and this is the first time we’ve come close… Turns out it’s pretty difficult, but nothing’s too hard for con man,” says Sugar Bones.

Janet Planet adds: “No one tells Confidence Man what to do. Who said a Holiday can’t last forever? Spend big and live free, that’s our motto. And it can be yours too. A vacation is just sunburn at premium prices but a holiday is a state of mind...”

Confidence Man will tour the UK in May 2022.

Photo Credit: Jamie Heath

