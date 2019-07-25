Cones' New Single 'Seeing Triple' Is A Curious Ear-Worm

Los Angeles brotherly duo Cones have shared their precocious new single 'Seeing Triple'.

The band recently unfurled plans for their debut album, with 'Pictures Of Pictures' set to land on September 20th.

New single 'Seeing Triple' continues their rise, this oddball ear-worm that matches flecks of shoegaze - think Ride crunch, or dreamy My Bloody Valentine scenes - with some impeccable synth pop.

In a way it puts us in mind of those classic hit singles from The Cure, during their imperial yet always challenging Top Of The Pops phase.

Brothers Jonathan and Michael Rosen deliver bleached out scuzz-pop in true LA fashion, with 'Seeing Triple' reaching back to their childhood.

Jonathan explains...

‘Seeing Triple’ was inspired by hours spent lying on the floor of my childhood bedroom - lights out and headphones on - with colours swirling around on the ceiling and in my brain.

This song is a handful of glow-in-the-dark candy, raining down upon you in a pitch black room. It’s a plea to our inner children to never lose sight of our imaginations - that third realm of vision that exists beyond rationality and above intoxication.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tyler William Parker

