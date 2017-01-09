Conducta's 'Sleep' Is A Fresh UKG Anthem

Conducta has shared sparkling new single 'Sleep', featuring Liv Dawson and Courage.

The producer specialises in a 2k18 take on UK garage, re-tooling those influences for a cutting edge dancefloor experience.

There are still elements of that classic sound, though, and this is evident on the rolling 2-step beats that drive new single 'Sleep'.

It's a crisp, summer-fresh return, complete with added bars from Courage and a stellar lead vocal from Liv Dawson.

Conducta explains: ““Sleep” is the type of garage record I’ve wanted to tick off my checklist for a while. I wanted something which was minimal & bass driven but could accompanied with a sweet vocal & and lots of melodic moments in the instrumental. Me and Courage had been working for a while & originally it was an R&B tune. I reworked it then knew Liv was perfect for the vocal!”

