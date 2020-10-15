Conducta Flips Headie One's 'Ain't It Different'

Conducta has stepped in to remix Headie One's mighty 'Ain't It Different'.

The London rapper has enjoyed a stellar month, with his album 'Edna' racing to the top spot.

It's a seismic release, with Clash writer Robert Kazandjian commenting ...

He wants us to absorb every bar. Headie addresses the factors which led him towards the roads: a disinterested council; lack of youth services and a historically over-policed estate; an education system which fails Black children; poverty. He mourns lost friends, and then he ascends.

Standout single 'Ain't It Different' features guest bars from AJ Tracey, the two sparring on some superb production.

Conducta steps in to flip the track on its side, delivering a bubbling UKG flavoured re-work.

It's a neat take on the original, with the Kiwi Rekords head honcho bringing those weekend vibes to Headie One's edgy bars.

Tune in now.

