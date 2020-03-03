Conducta Drops New 60 Minute UKG Mix

Conducta has shared a full 60 minute mixtape of brand new UKG productions.

The producer is steeped in the sounds of UK garage, someone who can draw on the best of the old to redefine the new.

His imprint Kiwi Rekords is continually at the forefront, and this new mix draws on the coterie of beat makers who surround the label, alongside guests, friends, and fellow travellers.

Out now on Bandcamp, it's a pay-what-you-like release, 60 minutes of buoyant fare that moves from 2-step flair towards murky, deeper sounds.

Featuring close associates such as Sharda and Salute alongside a few of his own remixes, this is serious energy from Conducta.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://conducta.bandcamp.com/track/kiwi-direkt">KIWI DIREKT by Conducta</a>

