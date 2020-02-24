Conducta Announces New Compilation 'The Kiwi Sound'

Conducta will release new compilation 'The Kiwi Sound' on March 6th.

The DJ and producer is at the forefront of a new generation of UK garage producers, spinning that classic British sound out in fresh ways.

Using his Kiwi brand as a fulcrum for these beat makers, Conducta is set to compile the cream of the crop on is brand new compilation.

It's a hefty 38 tracker, with 'The Kiwi Sound' matching Top 10 hits against underground club releases.

Opening - naturally enough - with AJ Tracey's 'Ladbroke Grove', highlights include cuts from Sammy Virji, Mind Of A Dragon, Sharda, Jaykae, and more.

Conducta comments...

“It was important for me to collate the full spectrum of garage that’s been breaking through over the past couple years, and to bring it to a wider audience. As well as the more familiar tunes, I wanted showcase other pockets of the scene bubbling away and shine a light on new producers pushing the sound forward...”

Check out the hilarious trailer below.

Conducta will release 'The Kiwi Sound' on March 6th - it's available digitally and on CD.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.