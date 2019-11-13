Conchúr White's 'Daisies' Has A Dream-Like Drift

Portadown songwriter Conchúr White has shared new single 'Daisies'.

Hailing from rural Northern Ireland, he previously worked as a key member of the group Silences, who found widespread acclaim in his homeland.

The band disintegrated last year, with Conchúr taking time out to focus on himself, and his own work.

New single 'Daisies' is out now, and it's dream-like stance will be followed by a flurry of live shows supporting Villagers.

It's a beautiful offering, perfectly framed by the wisps of production, the slender arrangement, and that slicing vocal.

Part of a forthcoming EP, this is a potent return from a songwriter who still works with resolute passion.

Tune in now.

Catch Conchúr White at the following shows:

November

30 Warrenpoint Skylite Room (w/ David Keenan)

December

10 Cork Cyprus Avenue (w/ Villagers)

11 Cork Cyprus Avenue (w/ Villagers)

13 Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Villagers)

14 Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Villagers)

