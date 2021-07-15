Conan Gray Shares Bittersweet Jewel 'People Watching'

Conan Gray has shared his potent new single 'People Watching'.

Fresh from the astonishing viral success of 'Astronomy', Conan lays his feelings bare on this new single.

Out now, 'People Watching' balances a longing for love with an awareness of loneliness, and continually looks to find a path forwards.

A song written from an outsider perspective, it has an affection for companionship, while experiencing isolation.

Crafted alongside Julia Michaels and frequent collaborator Dan Nigro, it's a bittersweet return that has electrified fans.

Conan Gray comments...

“’People Watching’ is for all my fellow lonely people who wonder what it’s like to be deeply in love. I’ve never dated anyone in my entire life, so I’ve spent so many years of my life watching perfect couples sit in cafes and share coffee, whispering sweet nothings to each other. I can’t help but fantasise about what it must be like to feel that emotion. There’s nothing I love more than watching them exist in their little world, where seemingly nobody else exists to them.”

“The song’s lyrics are things I’ve eavesdropped off of times I used to spend people watching at the cafe in college. Studying them living their lives lets me live vicariously through them, in a way.”

