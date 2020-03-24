Conan Gray Returns With 'Overdrive'

Teen pop phenomenon Conan Gray returns with new single 'Overdrive'.

The song carries a message of escape, one that feels completely apt for these lockdown times.

Out now, it's a tour de force from the pop star, who has ratcheted up three billion streams in three years.

A song that bristles with relentless optimism, he comments:

"I wrote 'Overdrive' to escape reality. Iâ€™ve spent the entire past year moping around alone in my house, I wanted to make something to get me to dance around my house."

"Something to belt into the showerhead and lose your worries to. Every time I turned it on to tweak production or change lyrics, Iâ€™d always just end up singing along and forgetting why I was so stressed - which is exactly what I hope this song is for the people who listen. Just a moment of reckless abandon and catharsis in a world filled with inhibition."

The full video is incoming, with Conan set to take sole creative control - he personally wrote, directed, shot, and edited the clip, alongside frequent collaborator Dillon Matthew.

Tune in now.

