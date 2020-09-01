Conan Gray Announces New Album 'Kid Crow'

Potent pop force Conan Gray has announced new album 'Kid Crow'.

Everything the social media force touches turns to viral gold, gaining an international audience in the process.

New album 'Kid Crow' is the end result, with Conan Gray bringing his ideas together for a full length project.

He says...

“The record is a study of how I perceive the world. I talk a lot about my friends and people I’ve met touring over the past year. It’s me. I’m not the coolest person, but the album is me accepting the fact I’m weird and I don’t need to be anybody else. It’s also a chance to encourage others to embrace who they are and be unapologetic about it.”

New single 'The Story' leads the way, and it's as sparse as they come, little more than acoustic guitar and tender vocal.

Conan cuts that little bit deeper, singing: “It’s not the end of the story…”

Tune in now.

