American composer Jon Hassell has died, his family have confirmed.

The composer was 84 years of age, and passed away on June 26th following a year of health complications.

In a statement issued by his family, Jon Hassell spent his final days "surrounded by family and loved ones who celebrated with him the lifetime of contributions he gave to this world– personally and professionally."

"It was his great joy to be able to compose and produce music until the end. We thank all those who contributed to ensuring that he was able to continue expressing his ideas through his final days and maintain a quality end of life."

The composer was known for his 'Fourth World' approach, an attempt to unify deep rooted heritage aesthetics with cutting edge technology, melding together avant garde composition with folk art.

The statement closes: "As Jon is now free of a constricting body, he is liberated to be in his musical soul and will continue to play in the Fourth World. We hope you find solace in his words and dreams for this earthly place he now leaves behind. We hold him, and you, in this loss and grief."

— Ndeya (@NDEYARECORDS) June 27, 2021

Widely respected across the music sphere, tributes have poured in for Jon Hassel:

i am deeply saddened to hear of the passing Jon Hassell at the age 84

he created a beautiful, unfettered and otherworldly magic with his trumpet..

sending my love to Jon's family & friends..

— maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) June 27, 2021

Rest in Peace Jon Hassell.

It was an honour to have worked with you on Techno Animal's Re-Entry'.

Rest in Peace Jon Hassell.

It was an honour to have worked with you on Techno Animal's Re-Entry'.

A king of tone, space and fourth world explorations, this world already seems duller without you . My thoughts are with your family and friends.

JON HASSELL FOREVER

Very sad news about Jon Hassell (22.3.37 - 26.6.21) many wonderful records but this one's the bomb