Communions Show Their Romantic Side With 'Cupid'

Danish project Communions return with new single 'Cupid'.

The band's second album 'Pure Fabrication' arrives next month - April 23rd, in fact - through Copenhagen independent powerhouse Tambourhinoceros.

The record passes through different phases of love, with 'Cupid' showing their most innocent side.

It's all set against those slashing guitar riffs, however, so redolent of long hours spent absorbing early 90s alt rock and re-wiring a Big Fuzz pedal.

Lead singer and guitarist Martin Rehof comments...

“The album’s preoccupation with change and instability, a red thread that’s established on ‘Bird Of Passage’, is mirrored in the progression of the songs themselves, as themes shapeshift and take on new points of departure from one story to the next. For instance, the romantic notion of love on ‘Cupid’ morphs into a skewed, addictive and possessive kind of love on ‘Splendour’.”

Punchy and feral, the sheer volume of 'Cupid' shows that not only is love blind, it might also become thrillingly deaf soon, too.

Dive in below.

Photo Credit: Ida Uldall

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.