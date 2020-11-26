Communions Reach Towards "Unattainable Love" With 'Splendour'

Danish group Communions have shared their new single 'Splendour'.

The brotherly duo return with something new, a finely etched piece of indie-leaning pop with a lovelorn lyric.

It's a neat offering, one that seems to encapsulate exactly what makes Communions so refreshing.

A song about reaching towards "unattainable love", the new single builds towards that surging, potent chorus.

Communions' Martin Rehof reflects...

"'Splendour' is about a sickly, unattainable love. One which possesses a destructive power. I wouldn’t say that it’s necessarily about a specific person. Rather, in a less concrete sense, it’s about the oppressive power that certain things in life can have over you."

"For instance, making art is something I love, but not something I feel I can help, and often it can be quite painful and fruitless. It’s like this thing, whatever it is, has chosen you, and not the other way around. It might inflict you with pain, but you almost come to enjoy it; you sort of accept it, embrace it, and maybe even thrive on it. It’s the context of someone addicted to someone or something else — where the power dynamics are skewed."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lasse Dearman

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.