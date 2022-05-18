common goldfish Taps Into Early 90s Effervescence For 'Feel The Fuzz'

common goldfish is a new artist from Tottenham, one of London's blossoming creative areas.

Hitting up his sugar-sweet indie pop sound, the songwriter dips into the effervescence of early 90s indie.

Think that Happy Mondays groove, or Stone Roses sun-kissed cool and you'd be close - but there's a kind of North London grit in there, too.

New single 'Feel The Fuzz' is about learning to grapple with your dreams, and accepting that sometimes your optimism is justified.

He comments: “The track embodies the sense of dreamer’s optimism (“the fuzz”) and the feeling that led me to change career paths and pursue my passion in music. We only lead one life, 'Feel The Fuzz' is about helping people see that they should value their experiences over materials and not always seek the easy options in life.”

Throwing a launch party for the single at Tottenham’s Markfield Skatepark on March 6th, the footage was compiled into a neat new video.

Airing through Clash, 'Feel The Fuzz' is a raucous celebration of what is yet to come for common goldfish.

Tune in now.