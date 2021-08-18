Common Announces New Album 'A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2'

Common will release his new album 'A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2' on September 10th.

The ever-productive American polymath - he's an actor, activist, and musician - is back in the studio, working on something fresh.

'A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2' completes a two-part arc, and it is set to be released next month.

Common breaks it down in the press note...

'A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2' was created with hope and inspiration in mind. The spirit of the album was meant to emulate what a greater day would sound and feel like. We were in the midst of some tough political and socially challenging times. There was still hurt, anger and pain lingering, so I was thinking, “what is the next step in this revolution?”

I thought about what being still in these times had brought me and that was a peace beyond understanding, a greater love for self, a closer connection with God, and more appreciation for my family, friends and the simple things in life. I wanted to write about that and create music that embodied that. What does a new day, a brighter day feel like being told through an emcee and some gifted musicians?

How could this music be an example of the beautiful aspects of revolution that include joy, self-love, compassion, dreams, peace and good times? As a piece of art, I believe we took it to different places musically only to come back to the original intention. To bring joy to people’s hearts, fun to their lives and smiles to their souls.

New single 'When We Move' features Black Thought, and it'll be aired on August 19th via a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith

