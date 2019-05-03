Com Truise Announces New Mini-Album 'Persuasion System'

Com Truise is set to release new mini-album 'Persuasion System' on May 17th.

The record is a succinct slice of retro-futurist electronics, the crisp electronics having an analogue edge throughout.

Out on May 17th through Ghostly, the record clocks in at a painstakingly detailed 33 minutes and is led by new song 'Persuasion System'.

There's a dystopian element to the sound, a kind of murky twilight feel driven by metallic low end and fading neon lights.

'Persuasion System' is about “looking down at the landscape,” explains Haley, “seeing the lights in a schematic sort of way, wondering who or what is looking back up at me wondering the same things I am, the impact of a single existence, the end, the beginning, where it’s gone and going.”

Tune in now.

