Collard's 'Favour' Goes A Little Deeper

Soulful force Collard has shared new single 'Favour'.

The newcomer enjoyed a storming 2019, releasing a flurry of superb material and playing some outstanding shows.

His 'Unholy' album earned a 9/10 review on these very pages, and he leaps in 2020 determined to raise the standards even further.

New single 'Favour' was produced by Grammy award winner LOXE, and it goes a little bit deeper.

A song that deals with love and the spirit, it finds Collard offering an ode "to the omnipotent divinity" of womankind.

All wrapped up in a soulful scorcher, 'Favour' is a superb return. He comments:

“It’s a song about love and how someone can feel love in many different ways but sometimes you’re lucky enough to find a love which transcends the past and touched you on a spiritual level...”

“As much as that is what the song means it’s also an ode to the omnipotent divinity of a woman which men can often find themselves intimidated and threatened by, hence the line: Men all fall at your likeness.”

Directed by frequent collaborators, Joseph Shaw and Eseosa Ohen, you can check out the 'Favour' video below.

Photo Credit: Ashley J Bourne

