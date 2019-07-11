Collard And Bakar Team Up On 'Stone'

Collard and Bakar team up on new single 'Stone' - tune in now.

Collard's wonderful debut album is one of 2019's unsung gems, the work of a truly unique, highly individual talent.

The creativity doesn't stop there, though, with Collard inviting fellow Londoner Bakar into the studio.

New single 'Stone' is the result, a love song that finds the two talents allowing their distinctive approaches to mesh.

Collard sings: "Your heart’s been stone for too long..."

He adds: "The song is essentially about trying to love someone whose heart is too stone to love you back but you try anyway, the need to break through and be their person outweighs all sense and can almost become an obsession."

Tune in now.

Catch Collard at London's Laylow on November 22nd.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.