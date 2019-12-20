Coldplay's Tiny Desk Session Is A Blast

Coldplay have shared their Tiny Desk session in full.

The regular live session series captures some fantastic performances, inviting artists to strip down their sets for an intimate setting.

Coldplay decided to take part, swapping their arena-ready production for something more restrained.

Fresh from the release of new album 'Everyday Life', the band linked with a nine piece choir for the set.

Performing 'Everyday Life' cuts ‘Cry Cry Cry’, ‘Broken’ and ‘Champion Of The World’, Coldplay also performed fan favourite ‘Viva La Vida’.

To cap things off, the band zipped through the Prince classic '1999' with a little help from the choir.

Tune in now.

