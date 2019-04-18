Coldplay's Chris Martin Will "Probably" Vote Lib Dem

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has revealed he will "probably" vote Liberal Democrat in the upcoming election.

The country goes to the polls on December 12th, a rare winter election amid years of unease and ill-will surrounding Brexit.

Coldplay's Chris Martin now spends most of his time in Miami, but he's still able to send in his postal vote for the election.

Speaking to the Sunday Times , the frontman explained that he will "probably" vote for the Lib Dems next month.

He added: "I want to respect everyone’s freedom of thought..."

Chris Martin then used Lord Of The Rings as a comparison to our current situation: "I think JRR Tolkien was describing England when he wrote about the Shire that some Hobbits want to engage in the world, some want to bury their heads..."

"If you think how much expansion has happened in the last 25 years, it’s no wonder some things contract," he added. "All the weirdness at the moment is a reaction against the freedom of expression that has happened."

Finishing, the singer insisted: No one is wrong. It is just a question of when people engage. Like with the climate crisis."

Coldplay's new album 'Everyday Life' is out now.

