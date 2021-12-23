Coldplay To Stop Making Music In 2025

Coldplay plan to stop recording music as a band in 2025.

Singer Chris Martin revealed the news during a chat with Jo Whiley on Radio 2, in a clip trailing a special Christmas show.

The full show goes out via Radio 2 tonight (December 23rd), with Chris Martin commenting: "Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour..."

He added: "And maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

The remarks are consistent with previous interviews - Chris Martin told NME earlier this year that Coldplay intended to make 12 albums, leaving space for three more.

Coldplay's most recent album 'Music Of The Spheres' went straight to number one in the UK on its release earlier this year.

Photo Credit: James Marcus Haney

