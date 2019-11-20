Coldplay Share Two New Songs: 'Champion Of The World' + 'Daddy'

Coldplay have shared two new songs, 'Champion Of The World' and 'Daddy'.

The band's new album 'Everyday Life' lands shortly, with Coldplay set to play London's Natural History Museum.

Two new songs are online now, with beautiful album cut 'Champion Of The World' featuring Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison listed as co-writer.

Chris Martin says: "Scott had a song called 'Los Angeles Be Kind', which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another."

"Anyway 'Champion Of The World' is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and Thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are."

Meanwhile, Coldplay's new song 'Daddy' boasts incredible animation in the video, helmed by director Åsa Lucander.

The director comments: “I knew when I had the opportunity to pitch on this project that is was going to be a very special one."

"The first time I listened to the track it spoke to me on a deep level – I immediately started to imagine storylines and images formed in my mind’s eye. When this happens, you know you’re on to something very special! I’m often drawn to emotional stories and I knew very quickly that this was one I wanted to tell.”

Coldplay will release new album 'Everyday Life' on November 22nd.

