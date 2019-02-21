Coldplay seem to have announced their new album with a special letter to fans.

Speculation has been mounting for weeks as to the band's next step, with rumours focussing on a potential two-part release.

Said to be working on an experimental, art-rock record, Coldplay's intentions are - if rumour holds - to release a full-on stadium record next year.

With mysterious posters appearing in locations around the globe, the band have sent letters to fans hinting at their intentions.

Seemingly called 'Everyday Life' it is split in two halves - Sunrise and Sunset - with the first release landing on November 22nd.

It appears Coldplay may be announcing their new albums via letters to fans in the post!



"We've been working on a thing called Everyday Life for 100 years



...You might write double album... One half is called Sunrise the other is called Sunset.



It comes out 22 November"



pic.twitter.com/aXkZZ7N2u3 — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 21, 2019

Clash have reached out to Coldplay's UK reps.

