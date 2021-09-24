Coldplay, BTS Share 'My Universe'

Coldplay and BTS have shared their all-star single 'My Universe'.

The collaboration was announced a few weeks back, and immediately shook fans to the core.

Set to appear on the UK group's upcoming album 'Music Of The Spheres' - out on October 15th - 'My Universe' pits two vastly successful groups in the same studio.

Taking Coldplay out of their comfort zone, it's also yet more evidence of just how far BTS have penetrated into international music.

A true event release, 'My Universe' went online a few hours ago - tune in now.

