Coldplay Announce New Live Album, Concert Film

Coldplay have announced plans for a new live album and concert film.

The release captures the record-breaking A Head Full Of Dreams Tour, tracing the band's path across South America.

'Live In Buenos Aires / Live In São Paulo / A Head Full Of Dreams (Film)' is incoming, available digitally, CD, vinyl, and as a DVD.

'Live In Buenos Aires' was recorded on November 15th 2017, and is actually the final night of the tour.

'Live In São Paulo' was filmed one week earlier, with Coldplay's A Head Full Of Dreams Tour confirmed as the third biggest of all time.

Here's a clip from the full package.

Live In Buenos Aires

1. A Head Full Of Dreams

2. Yellow

3. Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall

4. The Scientist

5. God Put A Smile Upon Your Face

6. Paradise

7. Always In My Head

8. Magic

9. Everglow

10. Clocks

11. Midnight

12. Charlie Brown

13. Hymn For The Weekend

14. Fix You

15. Viva La Vida

16. Adventure Of A Lifetime

17. De Musica Ligera

18. Colour Spectrum

19. In My Place

20. Amor Argentina

21. Something Just Like This

22. A Sky Full Of Stars

23. Up&Up

24. End Credits

For tickets to the latest Coldplay shows click HERE.

