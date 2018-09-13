Coldabank Hits Hard On 'Los Angeles'

London riser Coldabank has been biding his time.

Reining in his surging ambition, he's sought out like minds, honing his skills and developing his techniques in the process.

Real name Joachim Walker, the songwriter made his debut last year with 'Lovin' You' and promptly racked up more than nine million (!) streams.

New single 'Los Angeles' is - if anything - even bigger, even bolder than his debut, a striking piece of fluorescent pop music.

Riding on those electronic waves, Coldabank's vocal is both determined and tender, a wonderful mixture from the potent new artist.

Definitely a songwriter to keep an eye on, you can check out 'Los Angeles' below.

