Cold Specks Shares New Song To Compilation Album 'The Longest Day'

Cold Specks has shared beautiful new song 'Turn To Stone', part of incoming compilation 'The Longest Day'.

The compilation album has been assembled by Mon Ami Records, a benefit project where 100% of the profits will go towards the Alzheimer's Association's yearly fundraiser.

Out digitally from June 19th, a full vinyl edition lands in September, and the tracklisting is packed with special recordings.

Amongst those donating unreleased material include Anna Calvi, Algiers, Daniel Avery, Moby, and Wolfmanhattan Project (Mick Collins, Kid Congo Powers and Bob Bert).

Available to pre-order now , those who pre-order a physical format will be able to get the name of a loved one affected by dementia etched into the sleeve notes.

Cold Specks has donated her song 'Turn To Stone', and it's an exquisite return, a song that ends one chapter and starts another.

The final track to be released under this moniker, it's a potent return, one that points to fresh avenues for future exploration.

She explains:

"'Turn To Stone' was written in the dead of winter. I decided it would be my final release as Cold Specks. I’ve been working on a new record, and have made the decision to release that under my own name, Ladan."

Cold Specks was particularly driven to be involved after recent research found that African Americans are disproportionately affected by the disease - a silent epidemic, that you can probe further HERE.

Tune in now.

TRACKLIST:

Anna Calvi – Adélaïde

Rituals of Mine – The Only Way Out Is Through

Daniel Avery – JXJ

Cold Specks – Turn To Stone

TR/ST – Destroyer

Shadowparty – Marigold

Beach Slang – Under the Milky Way

New Order – Nothing But A Fool (Extended Mix 2)

HAAi – Drumting

J. Laser – Dreamphone

Sad13 – Who Goes There

Algiers – There Is No Year (Remix)

Astronauts, Etc. - The Border

Wolfmanhattan Project – Friday the 13th

Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins – Goodbye Horses

Moby – In Between Violence

Rhys Chatham – For Bob - In Memory (2014) for flute orchestra. Rhys Chatham: bass, alto and C flutes.

