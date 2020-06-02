Col3trane's R&B Ballad 'Someone To Watch Over Me' Looks Inwards

Col3trane has shared his new single 'Someone To Watch Over Me'.

The songwriter's 2018 mixtape 'BOOT' made a deep impression, but fans have been left waiting for a follow up.

New single 'Someone To Watch Over Me' ends a period of silence, and it utilises lyrical introspection against an organic backdrop.

Acoustic balladry with an R&B feel, those plucked notes quickly give way to a tender yet assured vocal from the English artist.

It's a gently moving return, one that is defiantly creative while offering something refined and distinctive.

Col3trane comments:

"This is a mad moment for me. Feels like the start of something new. I've wanted to make a song like this for a very long time but was never able to... guess love is a powerful thing that makes you do things you didn't think possible."

Tune in now.

