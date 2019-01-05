Col3trane Teams With Sega Bodega On 'Problems In Us'

Col3trane has shared his new single 'Problems In Us' - tune in now.

The North London artist is rapidly coming of age, the potential displayed in his 'Tsarina' mixtape transforming itself into exquisite pop structures.

New EP 'Heroine' drops on May 31st, with Cole opening himself up to the influence of others.

It's a brave step but the right one to take, particularly if his new single 'Problems In Us' is anything to go by.

R&B as a vehicle for expressive exploration, 'Problems In Us' finds Col3trane working alongside Sega Bodega to potent effect.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Amber Park

