Col3trane Shares New R&B Burner 'The Fruits'

Col3trane links with DJDS and Raye on new R&B burner 'The Fruits'.

The songwriter is taking life at his own speed, gradually building on the promise shown in 2017's exceptional mixtape 'Tsarina'.

Brand new all-star team up 'The Fruits' was built alongside Los Angeles production team DJDS, with London's own Raye supplying deft backing vocals.

Online now, it contains real ambition, a palpable sense that Col3trane is rapidly coming into his own.

Still only 19 years old, 'The Fruits' is evidence that you simply cannot ignore Col3trane.

Tune in now.

