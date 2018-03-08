Col3trane Shares Ambitious New Double Video

Col3trane has shared a powerful double video for his tracks ‘Fear & Loathing’ and ‘Britney’.

The highly rated producer will drop his new BOOTS mixtape later this month, a step forward from the talented beatmaker who has been working with guests such as Ebenzer and Madison Ryan Ward.

With tour dates planned, Col3trane feels confident enough to share not one but two new visuals, brimming with fresh ideas.

'Fear & Loathing’ and ‘Britney’ are online now, with Oscar Hudson (Young Thug, Radiohead) directing the visuals.

Col3trane tells theFader: “I always wanted to make a double video for Fear & Loathing and Britney. The acid reference is an obvious nod to Hunter S Thompson but it was Oscar’s idea for me and the other guy to turn up in each other’s trips. Oscar is an amazing talent to work with. The song is about being stuck in a loop that you can’t get out of and he really brought that to life with the visual.”

Tune in now.

