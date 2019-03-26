Col3trane Announces New EP 'Heroine'

Col3trane has shared details of his new EP 'Heroine'.

The songwriter is pushing forwards, working on fresh material and lining up some high profile live shows.

Selling out the latest instalment of Annie Mac's AMP in London, the producer-vocalist has now detailed plans for his next release.

Incoming EP 'Heroine' will be released shortly, and it follows recent DJDS and Raye collaboration ‘The Fruits’.

Containing six tracks, 'Heroine' is led by new song 'Superpowers', with the sparse arrangement affording space for Col3trane to spar with Goldlink.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.