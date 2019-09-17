Coco's 'One Time Villain' Is A Hypnotic Dream Pop Statement

Anonymous creative collective Coco have shared their new single 'One Time Villain'.

The track has been placed online with very little context, the group seemingly intent on allowing the music to speak for itself.

Bold, striking, but emphatically subdued, the dreamy pop aspect seem to be filtered in from another dimension on their new release.

Out now, 'One Time Villain' seems to encapsulate their approach - it's all fleeting glimpses, darting lights in the corner of your eye.

They comment: "Coco is not about who we are; it doesn’t magnify our personas. We choose to share this music with the world anonymously because we want Coco to be solely and truly about the music. We want the songs to speak for themselves, to be received in pure form by the listener alone."

'One Time Villain' comes with a new visualiser, and the words: "We hope this is a comfort to you, and a reminder to take care of yourselves and those you love."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.