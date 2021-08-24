COCO Reveal Their Identities, Share Debut LP Plans

Stateside three-piece COCO have shared plans for their debut album.

The band have shared a short burst of one off singles, refusing to disclose their identities in an attempt to let the material speak for itself.

Well, the mystery is over: COCO have revealed themselves, with Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors, Uni Ika Ai), Dan Molad (of Lucius, Chimney), and Oliver Hill (of Pavo Pavo, Dustrider) combining on the project.

Sensibly titled debut album 'Coco' is out on October 29th, with dreamy new song 'Knots' leading the way.

COCO explains...

"'Knots' came together a bit differently than the other songs on this record. We all live in different cities and generally get together for a couple weeks at a time with a light no-preparation rule, so the writing can take place with us all in the same room, in a retreat mindset."

"But 'Knots' began as a virtual collaboration - Danny wrote the chords and sent it to Maia to topline, borrowing from a pop or electronic music process. Then when the next retreat rolled around, the three of us collaborated on the lyrics and arrangement to bring it home. 'Will you let me in your garden again' - with both music and lyrics, we went for a lush, baroque piece with a few twists and turns, calling up a memory of someone from the deep past, or perhaps a past version of oneself."

Photo Credit: Riley Engemoen

