Coco Channels His UKG Roots On 'Crowd Reaction'

Sheffield's own Coco channels his UKG roots on new single 'Crowd Reaction'.

The MC's new EP 'Regional Murker' drops on September 10th, and it's a bolshy, unapologetic return from the UK rapper.

New track 'Crowd Reaction' digs into his UK garage foundation, with Conducta supplying the 2-step leaning beat.

There's a muscular edge, though, one that recalls those pivotal bassline tapes or even the heady legacy of niche.

C4 ramps up the energy, with the full package pitting the sheer buoyant energy of UKG against some fantastic rap artists.

Coco comments...

"Me and Conducta have made a few songs now and every time it's a vibe, had to get C4 on it also as he is a champion on garage..."

Tune in now.