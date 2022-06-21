Coby Sey Announces New Album 'Conduit'

Coby Sey is set to release debut album 'Conduit' on September 9th.

The music on the project was recorded at his home in Lewisham, and also at a studio base in East London.

Out on September 9th through AD 93, the project brings together the vast threads of musical influences that inform Coby's work.

A real line in the sand, 'Conduit' allows the musician space to truly express himself.

He comments...

'Conduit' is a statement of intent, reaffirming my dedication to transcend the tangible through music – it’s my way to continue and contribute to the musical lineage laid by those before me, locally and worldwide.

New track 'Permeated Secrets' is online now, and it presents a fascinating insight into what could come next - tap in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://cobysey.bandcamp.com/album/conduit" href="https://cobysey.bandcamp.com/album/conduit">Conduit by Coby Sey</a>

Photo Credit: Ksenia Burnasheva

