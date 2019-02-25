Coachella Really Couldn't Handle Aphex Twin

It's long been a running joke among European fans of electronic music that despite America inventing house and techno the country as a whole doesn't seem to understand club culture.

So when Aphex Twin landed at Coachella for a rare excursion to the desert festival it could be safely surmised that Richard D. James was willing to put a cat amongst the pigeons.

Playing a typically disorienting, inspiring, raging-at-the-barriers set, Aphex Twin's sweltering collision of music and graphics seemingly blew literal minds.

At least according to this reviewer. The unknown American marveled at "The Aphex Twins" and their difference to other EDM artists, reflecting on her discovery that music can be art, and that the Warp icon has corrupted her soul.

It's hilarious, but - equally - pretty on the money. Watch it now.

“It’s these people called Aphex Twins” pic.twitter.com/G6aygIiaFL — arj (@shempiii) April 27, 2019

