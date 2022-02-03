Coach Party's 'Weird Me Out' Is A Buzzsaw Anthem

Isle of Wight risers Coach Party have shared their new single 'Weird Me Out'.

Out now, it follows an explosive 12 months for the band, who sold out London venue Omeara and played an extensive UK tour alongside Sea Girls.

Set to support The Mysterines this summer, Coach Party's headline dates match stellar venues to exciting new festival trips.

New single 'Weird Me Out' follows their feminist rocker 'FLAG' in September last year, and it turns over a fresh page for the band.

A buzzsaw anthem, 'Weird Me Out' takes early 90s alt-rock tropes and smears them in bubblegum, resulting in a potent rebel-pop mixture.

Stripped from incoming EP 'Nothing Is Real' - out on April 29th, y'know - you can check out 'Weird Me Out' below.

Photo Credit: Hattie Neate

