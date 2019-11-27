Coach Party's New Single 'Oh, Lola' Is Primed To Explode

Coach Party have shared their new single 'Oh, Lola' - tune in now.

The band live, work, and rehearse on the Isle of Wight, a close-knit collective driven by deep and lasting friendship.

Snapped up by Chess Club, the group's new single 'Oh, Lola' is a blast of garage rock energy, an intense guitar rocket that is primed to explore.

Exhibiting a taut sense of control that reminds of us 'Silent Alarm' in places, it's a song about removing yourself from the doldrums of the every day.

Coach Party comment:

“No matter how boring, frustrating and dumb life is, ‘Oh, Lola’ is that one friend we all have that when you're together, you overcome all of that negativity and just have fun. That's what ‘Oh, Lola’ is about.”

The video was shot on 16mm film, with Daniel Broadley granted an inside view on Coach Party's potent creativity.

Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox

