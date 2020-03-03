CMON Share Cosmic Pop Burner 'Peter Pan'

Stateside pairing CMON have shared their new single 'Peter Pan'.

The band hinges on the friendship between Josh da Costa and Jamen Whitelock, a duo who met while living and working in New York.

Previously pursuing the band Regal Degal, the project's successful run together splintered when Josh and Jamen found themselves on opposite coasts.

Swapping ideas between New York and LA, CMON was born, a woozy but infectious blend of pop sounds.

The name is short for 'Confusing Mix Of Nations', something that echoes the title of their debut LP, due out on April 3rd via Mexican Summer.

“There was a section of world music called “Confusing Mix of Nations,” da Costa says. “Taken literally it sums us up perfectly. I was born in NYC and partially raised in Brussels by parents who are from the Carribean, while most of my family lives in Amsterdam, and Jamen is half-Taiwanese from Miami.”

New single 'Peter Pan' is a woozy alt-pop jammer, with its sighing, neo-psychedelic feel augmented by a kind of Ariel Pink style hypnogogic vibe.

See what you think - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Kathryn Vetter Miller

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.