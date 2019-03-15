Club Kuru's 'By The Windowpane' Is An Impeccable Return

Club Kuru are set to release their new album 'Meet Your Maker' on May 3rd.

The duo released their debut record 'Giving In' last year, a spellbinding piece of psych-pop that veered into climates unknown.

Heading straight back into the studio, the pair will release a follow up this year, with new album 'Meet Your Maker' set to land on May 3rd (pre-order LINK ).

New single 'By The Windowpane' is a stellar return, a perfectly composed slice of other-worldly pop that focusses on life slipping slowly past.

Club Kuru's Laurie Erskine says:

"I spend time each day sitting at my first floor window and watching the people going by in the street below. ‘By the Windowpane’ was inspired by the times I sat there. Every now and then, I’d catch a reflection of myself in the glass, so I was looking through the glass and at myself at the same time. I felt sometimes that I was caught there: trapped in the windowpane."

"It made me think about the people who have disappeared from my life and how I couldn't see them anymore. And sitting there, rather than missing those people, I became content to watch the world go by and accepted how all things change."

Tune in now.

