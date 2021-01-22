CLOVES Links With Hudson Mohawke On Future-Pop Burner 'Sicko'

CLOVES has shared her remarkable larger-than-life new single 'Sicko' in full.

The digi-pop burner blasts its way into the future, exploring pop possibility alongside two studio mavericks.

Hudson Mohawke and Detonate combine on the single, which gives CLOVES a remarkable platform through which to work on.

A story of social anxiety and how to work your way through it, it finds CLOVES both disguising and revealing her true feelings.

She sings: “In the corner on the outside looking in, I see a sicko staring at me on the wrong side...”

"'Sicko' is my best way of painting the tunnel vision, panic scramble of social anxiety,” she comments. “It’s like a living, breathing second personality in your brain. One which makes you question everything you do and say in social situations, worried that others don’t like you for it. It's exhausting, not only keeping you from enjoying the present but also fucks with your relationships..."

Tune in now.

