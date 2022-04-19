Cloud House Soar With New Track 'Set You Free'

Rising Glasgow four-piece Cloud House have shared their new single 'Set You Free'.

Out now, the song is marked by the group's dogged devotion to creativity, and their insistence on pushing each song to its limit.

Originally laid down as a folk-leaning demo, 'Set You Free' was then shelved, before Cloud House began pulling it apart.

A summer-ready return, 'Set You Free' is a rising, rousing indie rock hymn that blends upbeat melodies with a personal lyric.

Kicking off a huge year for the Glasgow band, 'Set You Free' is a dynamic anthem-in-waiting for those precocious live shows.

Lead singer Conor McCarry says...

"I'd always really liked the original version of 'Set You Free', but the folky sound didn’t quite work for us in rehearsal. We didn’t want to let it go and just tried playing it much, much faster on the electric guitar - something clicked and it’s really nice to be able to play such an upbeat song that has such a personal and emotional feel to it..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rory Barnes

